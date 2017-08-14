Murphy embarks on second walk across the state

On Sunday, Aug. 13, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) embarked on his second “Walk Across Connecticut,” taking to the streets and dirt roads to listen to and get feedback from Connecticut residents.

Murphy started in Killingly on Sunday morning, and plans to walk 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days. He will hold a series of pop-up town halls each day along his route where he will hear from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics. Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls.

Today, Monday, Aug. 14, Murphy is walking through Columbia, Hebron, Marlborough, and East Hampton and will host a town hall meeting in Portland following his second day of walking across Connecticut.