The Weston Forum

Murphy embarks on second walk across the state

By Weston Forum on August 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is walking 100 miles across Connecticut this week.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is walking 100 miles across Connecticut this week.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) embarked on his second “Walk Across Connecticut,” taking to the streets and dirt roads to listen to and get feedback from Connecticut residents.

Murphy started in Killingly on Sunday morning, and plans to walk 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days. He will hold a series of pop-up town halls each day along his route where he will hear from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics. Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls.

Today, Monday, Aug. 14, Murphy is walking through Columbia, Hebron, Marlborough, and East Hampton and will host a town hall meeting in Portland following his second day of walking across Connecticut.

Related posts:

  1. Murphy’s Mental Health Reform Act signed into law
  2. News Alert: Murphy attempts to block Trump’s refugee restriction
  3. Sen. Chris Murphy issues statement on U.S. air strike in Syria
  4. Weston selectman attends senator’s fundraiser

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? One man’s junk is another’s exercise of free expression Next Post Solar eclipse programs at Weston Library
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress