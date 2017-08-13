About Town: Fair

Fair weather. As in the nautical expression, signifying clear sailing.

Have you visited Lachat Farm and its homestead lately? If there was a doppelganger for Weston it might be Island County Whidbey Island, in the State of Washington. Although we don’t require a ferry boat trip to get here.

For many years I have thought that Weston reminded me of that place, which I have had the opportunity to visit. As the years have gone by, Weston seems to have developed more and more similarity to Whidbey Island.

Weston is a proverbial island. The concept of an “island” in this case referring to how different we are from nearby municipalities. We have no sewers, no public water aside from a very few places, and no train station. All non-residential uses are clustered in the center of town.

Of course, whatever degree of social isolation might otherwise have resulted from those characteristics has been pretty much compensated for with the advent of smart phones, computers, and the Internet. Most of us have utilized those tools to create our own personal “e-villages,” complete with more links to knowledge, resources, and people than we’ve ever had before.

Weston has a farming tradition formalized as an essentially town-wide “two acre residential and farming district.” We depend on groundwater recharge for our individual private wells. Although here in the 21st Century all that remains of farming tradition besides the zoning title are a few private farms. And Lachat.

The spirit of country fairs has been revived this growing season by the creative genius of the Lachat Town Farm Commission.

It is now the cusp of August. I can recall from childhood thinking wistfully of that time as signifying summer vacation starting on a downhill arc.

But then, if the glass was then proverbially half empty, it was also half full. As they say, have fun while the sun shines.

Unfair

A flip side to a great summer vacation might be watching the Connecticut General Assembly.

The picture isn’t pretty. We have embarked on the next biennium sans budget. Thus the Governor rules and decides who among us is worthy of receiving a pittance from Connecticut’s ever shrinking coffers.

A budget document speaks to what policy is. For those who may say “hey, no problem” when confronted by the arithmetic of dividing state bonded indebtedness by the number of residents, the number was $5,402 for FY2011. And rest assured that Connecticut is probably still right near the top among all states in that respect. In fact, according to an Office of Legislative Research report, we were number one in net tax-supported debt per capita as of a few years ago.

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.