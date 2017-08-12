Jonathan Groff fills in for Matthew Morrison at Playhouse Gala

Hamilton actor, Tony Award-nominee and Grammy Award-winner Jonathan Groff has stepped in to headline Westport Country Playhouse’s 2017 Gala on Saturday evening, Sept. 9.

Groff will replace previously announced Matthew Morrison, who is no longer available to perform at this year’s Gala due to a scheduling conflict.

Groff came up to fame on Broadway with his Tony Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning performance as King George III in Hamilton.

Groff last appeared at Westport Country Playhouse in a Script in Hand play reading of Butterflies Are Free with Blythe Danner in 2010.

New this year will be the Gala’s move to Saturday evening instead of Monday night as in past seasons. The Gala’s theme, “Moonlight Over Venice,” will evoke the romance and glamour of Italy on the canals.

A cocktail party will begin at 5:45 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. presentation of the Playhouse Leadership Award, and 7:15 p.m. performance by Groff.

Dinner will be at 8:30 p.m. A silent auction will be ongoing throughout the evening. Attire is festive; black tie and Venetian mask optional. Valet parking will be provided.

Tickets start at $250 per person and go up to $2,500 per person. More information on tickets can be found by contacting Associate Director of Development Aline o’Connor at 203-571-1138 or [email protected]

Gala proceeds will benefit the non-profit, professional production theater.