Wilton 14-and-under softball holds tryouts

Tryouts for the Wilton Baseball & Softball Association’s 14-and-under travel softball team for the 2018 spring and summer season will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Middlebrook School on School Road in Wilton.

The tryout is open to players from Wilton and from neighboring towns.

The season for this team will begin with winter workouts on select February and March dates, and then move into competition in April, May, June (with the possibility to integrate play as a combined town Little League district team) and July.

To indicate your interest to attend the tryout and information session on Aug. 29, contact WBSA president Dom Rauccio at [email protected] , or John Kelly at [email protected]