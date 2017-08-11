More Weston juniors meet SAT benchmarks

According to the results of Connecticut’s second statewide SAT, the Weston Public School District had the fifth highest percentage of 11th graders meet or exceed the language arts benchmark in the DRG-A, at 92.5%.

Weston students finished second in DRG-A in math. 82% of students met or exceeded the math benchmark.

Both achievement percentages represent sharp increases over last year. 84.3% of Weston juniors met or exceeded the SAT language arts benchmark in 2016. Only 71.1% of juniors met or exceeded the math benchmark last year. Weston was last in DRG-A in both benchmarks.

District reference groups (DRGs) are classifications created by the Connecticut State Department of Education in an effort to group together districts with similar income and education levels.

Weston is part of DRG-A (the state’s top classification). Other towns in DRG-A are Darien, Easton, New Canaan, Redding, Region 9, Ridgefield, Westport, and Wilton.

Beginning in 2016, the SAT replaced the Standard Balanced Assessment Curriculum (SBAC) administered to 11th grade public school students in an effort to reduce the amount of required standardized testing. The second statewide SAT was administered to 11th graders this past April.

Wilton had DRG-A’s highest percentage of students to meet or exceed the language arts benchmark at 94.8%. The other DRG-A districts fared as follows:

Darien: 94.8%

New Canaan: 94.4%

Ridgefield: 93.4%

Weston: 92.5%

Westport: 92.4%

Region 9: 91%

When it comes to the SAT math benchmark, Darien had the highest percentage at 85.8%. The other districts fared as follows:

Weston: 82%

New Canaan: 81.7%

Ridgefield: 78.5%

Westport: 78.3%

Wilton: 77.3%

Region 9: 70.1%

Last year, New Canaan had the DRG-A’s highest percentage of test-takers who met or exceeded both the language arts and math benchmarks — 96.2% and 84%, respectively.

Participation

A total of 200 Weston 11th graders took this year’s statewide SAT.

The DRG-A district with the highest 11th-grade SAT participation was Westport with 459 test-takers, followed by Ridgefield with 396 test-takers. The other DRG-A districts had the following number of test-takers:

Darien: 325

Wilton: 323

New Canaan: 301

Region 9: 221

Weston: 200

This upcoming school year, Connecticut 11th graders will take the SAT on March 21, 2018, with April 24 and 25 makeup dates.