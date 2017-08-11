Weston gymnast is part of winning team

Weston High School graduate and team captain, Emily Gruen, finished her final season on the Westport Weston YMCA Exhibition Gymnastic team, winning gold with her teammates.

Emily was one of the 22 members of the award-winning team who traveled to Cincinnati, Ohio, from June 28 to July 1 to compete and win gold at the USA Gymnastics Group National Championships and Gymfest.

The Family Y gymnasts, ranging in age from 9 to 18, competed against 10 of the top exhibition gymnastic teams in the country and came home with the gold. Westport Y is one of only 2 YMCA’s in the country with exhibition teams that compete at the national level.

The girls performed a required five-minute choreographed number at the National Team Competition Challenge. While in Cincinnati, the team also performed a city performance at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky and a required 10-minute choreographed performance for the Gymfest portion of the National Championships.

Westport Y’s award-winning exhibition team has now qualified to travel to Dornbirn, Austria, in July 2019 for the 16th World Gymnaestrada as part of the United States Delegation with USA Gymnastics.

The Gymnaestrada is the largest gymnastic event in the world, held every 4 years the year before the Olympics.

The team is coached by Sr. Director Sally Silverstein and Lindsay Navarro.

“We are very proud of our champions,” said Silverstein. “They are focused, have been practicing for months and all felt comfortable with the routines. For many, this was their first Nationals and the girls all came home proud of their accomplishments.”

