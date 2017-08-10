Weston’s property sales mellow in July

The town of Weston had 18 home sales in July after a strong June that featured 31 home sales.
July property sales totaled $16,202 million. The average sale price was $900,163 while the median sale price was $777,000.
The highest sale price in July was $3,327,170 for a house on Kettle Creek Road while the lowest was $440,000 for a house on Skylark Lane.
Of the 18 homes sold in May, five exceeded the average sale price.
In July 2016, there were also 18 homes sold in Weston. However, last year sales totaled $18,953 million and the average sale price was $1,052,944, both higher than this year.
The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of July:
- 8 Oak Lane, Joanna Reinhardt to Yuanhong Han, $623,750
- 9 Marshall Lane, David Kaufman and Antonieta Rodriguez to Steven and Michelle Klein, $890,000
- 25 Glenwood Road, James and Elizabeth Murray to John and Marnie Wasniewski, $747,000
- 7 Harvest Lane, Mark and Amanda Mihelic to Matthew and Marisa Maclean, $1,275,000
- 7 Briar Oak Drive, John and Jody Wiethoff to Steven Kraner and Lory Rosenberger, $1,125,000
- 76 Davis Hill Road, Suzanne Galat to Adam Sowers and Laura Moore, $555,000
- 77 Steep Hill Road, John Rak to Nicholas and Dominique Vranos, $500,000
- 16 Sunset Drive, Roberta Shapiro to Mendler Valerie Vasiliki Trust, $869,000
- 65 Farrell Road, Carolyn Hynes to Thomas and Lori Lampman, $755,000
- 11 Kettlewold Lane, Randall and Maya Long to Peabody and Mary Hutton, $799,000
- 287 Georgetown Road, Eileen Bengtson to Steven Serra, $450,000
- 21 Timber Mill Lane, Richard and Mary Schnieder to Virginia Dorsey and David Jones, $912,500
- 225 Goodhill Road, Mountain View Court LLC to Chris and Kelle Razaki, $1,035,000
- 35 Kettle Creek Road, Marc and Michaele Butlein to Second Step Asset Management Co., $3,327,170
- 32 Cannondale Road, Sheila Cooperman to Jozef Wawrzacz, $515,0000
- 9 Skylark Lane, Frederick Mendelsohn to Zbigniew Gibek, $440,000
- 53 Merry Lane, David Iacoponi and Catherine Murphy to Steven and Nicholle Delorez, $575,000
- 145 Lyons Plain Road, Thomas Loeb to Lyons Plain Holdings LLC, $809,520