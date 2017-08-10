Weston’s property sales mellow in July

The town of Weston had 18 home sales in July after a strong June that featured 31 home sales.

July property sales totaled $16,202 million. The average sale price was $900,163 while the median sale price was $777,000.

The highest sale price in July was $3,327,170 for a house on Kettle Creek Road while the lowest was $440,000 for a house on Skylark Lane.

Of the 18 homes sold in May, five exceeded the average sale price.

In July 2016, there were also 18 homes sold in Weston. However, last year sales totaled $18,953 million and the average sale price was $1,052,944, both higher than this year.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of July: