Public hearing set for proposed Weston dog park

A public hearing for a proposed dog park at the Moore property on Davis Hill Road is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10:30 a.m. The hearing will take place in the Weston High School cafeteria.

According to First Selectman Nina Daniel, the public hearing will go as long as needed so any member of the public who wants to speak about why they support or oppose the dog park has an opportunity to do so.

In addition to setting the date for the public hearing, the selectmen set the date of Thursday, Sept. 28 for a Town Meeting for the public to approve or disapprove construction of a dog park on the Moore property.

The Town Meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

“Since the beginning of this process, the board has maintained that this is a community-wide decision, not just our decision,” said Daniel at last week’s selectmen’s meeting. “Since the beginning, we have thought that this should go to a town vote because the property was purchased by Weston taxpayers.”

According to Selectman Chris Spaulding, the selectmen will decide whether or not to go through with the town meeting and vote based on what they hear at the public hearing on Sept. 9.

“The public hearing will occur regardless,” said Spaulding. “As a result of the public hearing, the selectmen will assess the information that comes from that and then decide whether or not to hold the vote. We want to be fully transparent regarding this process.”

Selectman Dennis Tracey expanded on Spaulding’s statement.

“After the public hearing, the selectmen will have an open debate and we will decide whether or not we as a board approve of this going forward,” Tracey said. “Even if we as a board approve of it, nothing will be implemented without a town vote.”

Michael Moore

In Jan. 2003, Westonite Michael Moore sold 36.1 acres of land on Davis Hill Road to the town of Weston for $2.56 million. Moore attended last week’s selectmen’s meeting to offer his thoughts on the plan for his former property.

“I am very much against a dog park,” said Moore. “At the time [that I sold the land] I had very lucrative offers from developers who wanted to buy the land, but my interest in keeping the property as I know it was strong, so I accepted a lower offer from the town.”

Moore said when he sold “the upper half” of his property to the town, he had “an understanding” that the land wouldn’t be developed as long as he lived on the property.

“I’m probably not the only person who has a special feeling about that land,” he said.

Woody Bliss, Weston’s first selectman at the time of the conveyance from Moore, was also in attendance at the meeting.

He said one of his accomplishments as first selectman was acquiring “open space” for the town, and during his tenure the town purchased 1,800 acres of land in total.

“The Moore family was incredibly generous to the town of Weston,” said Bliss. “They had many offers from developers. I think the land should be open space.”

Bliss said due to the Moores’ generosity, the town “should honor the wishes of the Moore family.”

2003 minutes

According to minutes from the Town Meeting in Jan. 2003 where the town voted to purchase the Moore property, Bliss is on record as saying the parcel is “suitable for just about anything, including a school, firehouse or park.”

Bliss further said then, “We are proposing this purchase because there is little land of this quality left to purchase in Weston.”

The minutes noted there was a proposal to reserve the land as open space, but that motion was ruled “out of order.”

At the meeting last Thursday, Daniel said she looks forward to the public hearing to hear the voice of the town as a whole.

“Every voice will be heard equally because it is not just a back yard for a few people in the neighborhood,” she said. “It’s a property that was paid for by all the taxpayers in town and everyone has a right to enjoy it,” she said.

History

The idea to construct a dog park in Weston took hold in March 2016 when Westonite Maria Proto asked residents in a Facebook group whether or not they would support a dog park in town.

After quickly receiving “dozens of messages” in support of the idea, Proto formed a non-profit organization called The Weston Dog Park Committee to fund the idea.

Proto and the committee worked with Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper to find a location for the park. After review of multiple properties, Harper suggested the Moore property as the best option.

The proposed dog park, as well as an attached driveway and parking lot, would take up approximately seven acres of the Moore Property, with about 3.5 acres being used as the actual dog park.

According to Harper, the dog park would be located in the center of the 36.1-acre parcel and there would be at least five acres between the park and the neighbors on all sides to act as a buffer zone.

In June 2016, the Board of Selectmen unanimously recommended sending the dog park proposal to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Conservation Commission for review.

Since then, the Conservation Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission approved a plan for the park. But P&Z rejected the plan at a meeting in April.

In a 5-2 vote, P&Z rejected an 8-24 application for a dog park at the Moore property. The 8-24 referral process refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, a review of the “appropriateness” of a project for a specific parcel.

Some members of P&Z believed their decision was crucial in deciding whether a town meeting would occur.

P&Z member Ken Edgar said he viewed the commission’s decision as “relatively easy” and said they had one function: to determine whether or not the issue requires a Town Meeting to decide if there should be a dog park on the Moore property.

“I happen to believe strongly that we need a Town Meeting for everyone to get their opinions heard and for all of the questions to be answered,” said Edgar.

He listed questions he would like to see answered at the upcoming Town Meeting, including whether a dog park is the best possible use for the Moore property.