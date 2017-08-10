The Weston Forum

11-and-under baseball: Weston is tournament runner-up

By Rocco Valluzzo on August 10, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Weston Little League 11-and-under district baseball team reached the finals of the LaMatta Tournament before losing to Ridgefield. Front row, from left, are Dylan Delaney, Zach Selden and Colin Hayes. Back row, from left, are coach Steve Polizzi, Stephen Polizzi, Timmy Amato, Ben Landesman, Kieran McGuire, Emmet Arees and Michael Amato.

The Weston Little League 11-and-under district baseball team finished their season with a 7-6 loss in extra innings to Ridgefield in the championship of the LaMatta Tournament on July 29.

Weston was the fourth seed following pool play in the tournament with a record of 2-2.  In the first round of the tournament playoffs, Weston defeated Stamford North 12-2 in four innings. The team combined for 14 hits and played solid defense behind Emmet Arees, who pitched all four innings to hold Stamford North to just two runs.

In the semifinals, Arees and Ben Landesman combined to pitch very effectively and held Wilton to one run in a 4-1 win. In the championship game against Ridgefield, Weston jumped out to a 3-0 led in the top of the first helped by Mike Amato’s home run, but by the bottom of the second inning, Ridgefield had tied the game at 3-3.

In the third, Amato homered for the second time to put Weston up 4-3. However, Ridgefield answered the bell with a run in the bottom half of the third inning to tie the game.

The game stayed that way through six innings. Landesman was relieved after pitching six solid innings. In the top half of the seventh, Stephen Polizzi led off with a double to right field to be quickly knocked in by Landesman, who singled hard past the Ridgefield shortstop.

Amato continued to have a hot bat, going four-for-four on the day, singling home Landesman to give Weston a 6-4 lead.  Ridgefield did not waste anytime and quickly tied up the game and eventually singled in the winning run.

The Weston team came a long way this summer. Following a tough district tournament schedule, the boys dedicated themselves to better execution and teamwork.

“The hard work, dedication and commitment this team showed in the second half of the season was exemplary,” said coach Steve Polizzi. “ I’m proud of all of them and privileged to have coached such a fine team.”

