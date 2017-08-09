New Canaan officer joins Weston’s police force

Jason Kim, the town’s newest police officer, was sworn in for duty on Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the Weston Town Hall meeting room.

Kim, a veteran police officer, comes to Weston from New Canaan where he served for 10 years.

He was a patrol officer in New Canaan for five years before transitioning to become a school resource officer (SRO) at New Canaan High School. In Dec. 2016, Kim was promoted to sergeant in New Canaan.

When Kim heard there was an opening at the Weston Police Department, he said he jumped at the opportunity to apply.

“I always liked the Weston Police Department and the officers that work there,” said Kim. “I was involved in assisting Weston in a home invasion case [last September] and I saw that the officers were really passionate about their job.”

Interim Weston Police Chief Matthew Brodacki said he was impressed with Kim’s work on the home invasion case.

“His integrity immediately stuck out to me,” said Brodacki. “He was operating under intense stress and he treated the individuals arrested with a lot of dignity. He always does the right thing — even when no one is looking — and that is a quality we want in all of our officers.”

Community policing

Kim said he likes the “small residential” feel of Weston and has observed a respect amongst Westonites and police officers.

“From my perspective the community and the police officers really respect one another,” said Kim. “It’s a town where I can really work on community policing.”

He said being New Canaan’s SRO changed the way he looked at policing and gave him a mindset that working intensely with the community is the best way to do his job.

“Being an SRO makes you work very hard because people really know you. They saw you every day,” said Kim. “You had to solve problems with people instead of trying to figure things out independently. I think that’s the true community policing mindset and it showcased to me how effective that could be.”

Kim defined community policing as working together with people to come up with a solution that benefits everyone in town.

“It’s important to listen to the concerns of the residents,” said Kim. “I think communication is the biggest aspect of this.”

He added that gaining the respect of people in town is critical in community policing.

“Once you’ve gained the respect of people that you’ve helped, that blossoms into trust,” said Kim. “When people trust you they’re more willing to help you and share things with you.”

Kim is currently working on a master’s in cybersecurity, and said Weston’s regional crime lab was a big pull for him.

“I have a lot to learn in the field but I think I could contribute as well. I think my relationship with the crime lab could be symbiotic,” said Kim. “Matt [Brodacki] has a lot of experience in that field and I’d love to be able to learn from him.”

Starting

Kim, 36, lives in the area with his wife, Pamela, and their three children —an eight-year-old son, five-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

He began his tenure in Weston on Wednesday and will be subject to a few weeks worth of ride-alongs to get the feel for the town.

“I need to be shown how things work in Weston, the policies and procedures of a new department,” he said. “Obviously there’s a learning curve, but I think if you are sincerely concerned for people’s well-being then the job is easier from the start.”

Police Commission Chairman Bill Brady said Kim “stood out from the get-go.”

“He is a very impressive individual,”said Brady. “Every time he had an opportunity to talk to each commissioner individually he did so. Every commissioner reported back to me that they thought he was an outstanding candidate.”

Brady said six candidates went through the process with the police department, which includes a variety of evaluations, tests and interviews, but Kim was “the unanimous choice from the beginning.”

Brodacki agreed with Brady and said Kim’s talent was undeniable.

“Given the small size of Weston’s police department it is important that every single officer we recruit or develop is very talented,” said Brodacki. “Jason has an extraordinary skill set coming to town.”

Kim said he is looking forward to being in Weston and getting to know the residents in town through his work.

“I’m excited to serve the people in this town because I’m a civil servant first and foremost,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with Weston residents, getting to know them and helping them when they need it.”