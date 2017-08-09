Alcoholism clinic opens in Bridgeport

Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism (MCCA) has announced the opening of its newest outpatient addiction treatment facility in Bridgeport.

The clinic, located at the 140 John Street, will provide treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, as well as mental health disorders.

Intensive Outpatient Treatment (IOP) is one of the primary services offered at this new facility for people needing treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

IOP is an option for those who require intensive therapy but are unable to put their life on hold and enter into an inpatient program. Counseling and group support is one of the most effective ways to treat addiction.

The Bridgeport facility will also offer individual and group therapy, as well as groups for early intervention, relapse prevention, and anger management. Treatment for mental health disorders, including psychiatric reviews for medication management, assessments, and co-occurring disorders, will be available.

Program Director Victor Pittman brings a wealth of experience to MCCA’s Bridgeport facility.

“Our goal is to increase access for all who are seeking quality recovery services,“ said Pittman. “I believe MCCA’s downtown Bridgeport outpatient clinic will support this goal for many in the region.”

Pittman was previously the director of MCCA’s New Haven outpatient clinic.

In addition to its new Bridgeport clinic, MCCA has outpatient clinics in Danbury, New Milford, Waterbury, Torrington, Derby, and New Haven.

For more information visit their website at mccaonline.com