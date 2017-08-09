Connecticut’s tax-free week is coming

Some retailers offer back-to-school deals throughout the summer; however, Connecticut Better Business Bureau (BBB) says great prices will be even better during the upcoming annual Connecticut’s week-long “tax holiday.”

The sales tax exclusion period is only weeks away, and will run from Sunday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 26.

The temporary tax exemptions apply to footwear and a wide assortment of clothing costing less than $100 per item. Best of all, it covers more than school clothing.

The tax exemptions apply to sleepwear, tennis clothing, formal wear gowns, and the typical school apparel such as overcoats, summer and winter clothing.

“We tend to think of tax-free week in terms of back-to-school purchases,” according to Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz. “The list of eligible apparel is both impressive and somewhat out of the ordinary. In essence, there is something for everybody.”

As summer turns to fall, the National Retail Federation says the average family with elementary- and high school-aged children will spend an average of almost $690. That can include electronic devices such as computers and other school-related gadgets.

The tax holiday does not cover other supplies, but there are ways to buy what children need for school without breaking the bank.

Connecticut BBB offers these tips to help keep costs under control: