Fall Babe Ruth registration

Registration is now open for Weston Babe Ruth fall baseball. Visit www.westonctbaseball.com to register.

There are no tryouts and no cuts are made. The program is looking for committed players who aim to try out for the high school team in the spring and those who have previously played Babe Ruth baseball.

Those will age out of Little League in the spring 2018 are eligible to play Babe Ruth in the fall 2017, an opportunity to experience the game on the big field.

For more information [email protected]