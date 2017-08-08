The Weston Forum

Fall Babe Ruth registration

By Weston Forum on August 8, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Registration is now open for Weston Babe Ruth fall baseball. Visit www.westonctbaseball.com to register.

There are no tryouts and no cuts are made. The program is looking for committed players who aim to try out for the high school team in the spring and those who have previously played Babe Ruth baseball.

Those will age out of Little League in the spring 2018 are eligible to play Babe Ruth in the fall 2017, an opportunity to experience the game on the big field.

For more information [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. End of the season
  2. Babe Ruth baseball registration is in progress
  3. Little League: Muck Dogs capture league title
  4. 9-10-year-old district baseball: Last inning rally wins it for Wolves

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Ballpark at Harbor Yard to become concert venue Next Post Music on the Hill hosts August Summer Sings
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress