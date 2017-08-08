Music on the Hill hosts August Summer Sings

Music on the Hill invites singers — including students — to sing choral classics on four Tuesday evenings starting Aug. 8. Summer Sings take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Road in Wilton.

Each Tuesday session is a stand-alone event featuring a different composer(s) and led by a different conductor. Singers may revisit a familiar choral work or try something new. With no preparation and no performance, Summer Sings are a fun and relaxed way to enjoy the great composers.

The series begins on Aug. 8 with the Reformation Cantata and other music by J.S. Bach led by Music on the Hill artistic director Dr. David H. Connell. Subsequent Tuesdays include the following:

Aug. 15: To Be Announced (Visit musiconthehillCT.org closer to the date);

Aug. 22: “Best Anthems in the World” (including Handel, Mendelssohn, and more), with Craig Scott Symons, Director of Music at First Congregational Church of Greenwich;

Aug. 29: Requiem by Gabriel Fauré, with Fiona Smith Sutherland, Music Director at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Wilton.

Music and refreshments will be provided. Summer Sings are free, with donations welcome.

About Music on the Hill

Music on the Hill, based in Wilton, promotes engagement with music by offering workshops, the Summer Sings series, and four performing ensembles -— Summer Chorus, Festival Chorus, Chamber Chorus, and the Jubilate Ringers handbell choir — all led by artistic directors David H. Connell (D.M.A.) and Ellen Dickinson (M.M.).

To learn about upcoming events, including the fall Handbell Workshop and September’s “Soirée under the Stars,” visit musiconthehillCT.org and subscribe to the mailing list.

Music on the Hill is an independent non-profit organization funded by individual donors and a grant from the CT Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.