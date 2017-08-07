Fundraiser to replace Hurlbutt Playground

The Hurlbutt Elementary School PTO will be hosting a fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton to raise money to replace the 30-year-old Hurlbutt Elementary School’s North House Playground.

The cost of the new playground is approximately $130,000.

Over the next year the PTO will be hosting a few events to raise the funds for the replacement of the playground. This particular event will consist of a dinner, silent auction and DJ.

The PTO is asking for residents to help to collect items for the silent auction. They are looking for big ticket items such as times in vacation homes and time shares, overnight get-away and day trips, theater tickets, ski trips or lessons, cooking classes, and anything that residents can think of.

For more information or to offer a donation contact Karla Krassin at [email protected].

To make a financial donation for the playground, make a check payable to HES PTO to Karla Krassin and mail to 20 Old Redding Road.

For updates on the fundraising efforts, like their Facebook page, Hurlbutt Playground Fundraiser.