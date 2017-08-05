Four teams have reached this year’s playoffs in the Weston Adult Soccer League (WASL) and two will compete for the wooden spoon.

Team Ba will play Team Clemens in the first semifinal on Monday at 8 p.m., with the wooden spoon match between Team Bear Team Ba held Tuesday at 6 p.m. The semifinal betwwwn Team Shrager and Team Pires will follow at 8.

East Division champion Team Ba (3-1-3) has one of the strongest team spines, with Luke Simboli and Larry Lazarides on defense, Roger Silva and Eric Nalbandian in the middle and Dan Radu and Enjo on offense. It has a miserly defense, conceding a league leading 11 fewest goals.

It will be a tough nut to crack, which will be the job of Team Clemens (4-2-1), runner-up in the West. It has the second-best defense, offense. The early season pace setters, which won its first four games, then went winless in its last three.

It has arguably the strongest central midfield combination in the league, consisting of Andre Fankhauser and Tom Cools in the box and Jeff Rothlein up top. The side contains previous WASL winning captains Steve Murray and Mark Bieler, who may prove the cool heads in helping defeat Team Ba.

West Division champion Team Shrager (5-1-1) undefeated since the opening game of the season, head into the semifinal as favorites for the whole thing. Team Shrager has the most points, goals and wins plus leading goal scorer and assist maker, Captain Conrad Shrager (10 and eight respectively). Felipe Couto, Ian Richling and Jordan Ellis are not far behind in the standings. Johan Britz, the league’s best keeper, holds strong and saving penalties at the back.

Team Pires (2-2-3,) will be hoping to cause an upset on Tuesday night. The runners-up in the East Division secured its playoff status in the final round of fixtures, with a 4-2 win over Clemens in game week seven. The only team to make playoffs with a negative goal difference (-2), Team Pires will hope its abundance of central midfield talent will get it through to the final.

A lot of its hopes will rest on all-star midfielder Tony Carreras, Cole Maryiappa and the fitness of the team’s leading goal scorer, David Sheptovitsky, who pulled his quad in last week’s game.

The battle for fifth place will be between Team Bear and Team Dacey. Team Dacey was slow out of the blocks this year and will be regretting that it got no points until week five. Team Bear never had a full 16 player roster available all season. The regular season game between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Dacey, but expect this battle for the wooden spoon to be decided by attendance, not roster strength.