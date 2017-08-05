About Town: Out There

Out there things are rough.

Have you thought at times that living in Weston is like living in an alternate universe?

Can we divorce ourselves from the rest of the state? Can we be allowed to voluntarily regionalize services if union contracts don’t allow us to keep costs under control?

Can we protect Weston from clashes between state mandates and the desires of our local populace and the public officials who serve their interests? Can Weston hope to evolve in a manner it desires when faced with the prospect of having to help bail out the state, in part due to the matter of underfunded teacher pensions?

Those contractually bargained for payments have been controlled through the years by an appeals process weighted in favor of the union. Why does the union pretty much get the last say in these “winner take all” sessions?

Because teachers have been promised retirement pay as a substitute for Social Security. That’s right, public school teachers can’t collect Social Security like the rest of us. The state pays for or is supposed to pay for their substitute retirement program.

The State Constitution specifically calls out public education as a right and not a privilege. And of course good education of the populace benefits society as a whole in countless ways. But the State Department of Education calls the shots, and it is a formidable bureaucracy to overturn. There are almost certainly more unfunded mandates generated there than anywhere else in government.

Remarkably, this year’s biennial Long Session of the State Legislature actually brought some mandate relief, for the first time I can recall. PA 17-220 was signed by the governor.

Uniform regional school calendars are now voluntary, as they had been in earlier times. So are lots of other recent mandates. In some cases even including elimination of the superintendent requirement for certain Boards of Education.

But what happened next? Nothing. A biennial budget has not yet even been agreed to. The governor is running the state by executive order. And his budget proposal expects towns to pony up for teacher retirement come Dec. 31. That would mean more than $2 million for Weston as things stand now, just in the first year. With the likelihood of virtually exponential increases in subsequent years.

It seems clear that higher powers are about to make decisions that are very much against what is best for Weston.

Example number one

If you didn’t watch it live, you wouldn’t have believed it.

The House held an emergency session on July 24 to approve negotiated changes to state employee contracts. Not one contract, but three dozen of them. After seeing only a review of selected parts by the Office of Fiscal Analysis, done on an “all-nighter” basis.

Connecticut is one of a few states where the governor negotiates directly with the unions. Never before in my memory had the legislature gotten an opportunity to vote on such contracts. But did anyone know what was in the unreviewed details?

