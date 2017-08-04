Obituary: Barbara Oliver

Barbara Jane Oliver, 89, passed away on Friday July 28 at North Naples Hospital in the company of those who loved her dearly. Born to Steven Scrivani and Katherine (Clark) Scrivani in Oakland, CA on June 20th 1928, Barbara was also the beloved wife of 67 years to Ronald H. Oliver.

She attended San Jose State college where she met her husband Ronald, the love of her life and her best friend.

She married Ronald on Aug. 20, 1950 and their adventure together would later take them cross country to the town of Weston, Conn. where they spent the majority of their time working and raising a family together.

Although she held a myriad of jobs over the years, Barbara found her real passion as a teacher’s aide in the Westport, Conn. school system.

She enjoyed playing tennis and golf at Aspetuck Country Club where they were members for several years. She loved skiing, going to the beach and getting together with friends.

Ron and Barbara became Florida residents several years ago after spending many years wintering in a couple different homes in the Naples area.

Barbara made many friends in Florida and was a member of Audubon Country Club for a number of years.

Earlier this year they sold their Connecticut home on the water and became full time residents at their home in Naples.

Being around family delighted Barbara. Whether it was just simply dropping by for a swim with Grandma or a birthday or holiday celebration, she was central in creating a life time of memories that her family will forever treasure.

She is survived by her three daughters Debbie, Karen and Julia, seven grandchildren from East coast to West coast, all who attended her in her final days.

In addition she is survived by her beloved sister Dottie and many wonderful nieces and nephews all on the West Coast. She also held the proud title of great grandmother to six lucky great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Barbara’s life will be held in both Connecticut and California for family and friends.