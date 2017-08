A new shower house was unveiled by Girl Scouts of America at Camp Aspetuck in Weston.

The shower house was made possible by a donation from the Norma F. Pfriem Foundation.

Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, cuts the ribbon with two campers at the Camp Aspetuck shower house while Norma F. Pfriem Foundation trustees Paul Miller and Matthew Woods look on.