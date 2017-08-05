Plein Air painting class held at Lachat

Randi Jane Davis, an award-winning contemporary oil painter, is teaching the painting class, “Try Your Hand at Plein Air” painting, at Lachat Town Farm.

The classes will be held on three Tuesdays, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Try Your Hand at Plein Air” focuses on outdoor landscape painting, and students will learn composition, color, value, brush strokes, the effects of atmosphere and the equipment required for plein air painting.

Davis will conduct small demonstrations and provide examples as well as one-on-one discussions as needed. The class is designed to help beginners to intermediate painters better understand the underlying principles and technical aspects involved.

Class size is limited to 12. Cost is $120 per person. Drop in cost is $40 per class.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston. For more information or to register for this class visit lachattownfarm.org.