The following games were played in the Weston Adult Soccer League (WASL) last week.

Team Shrager 3, Team Clemens 2

Week six’s opening fixture featured rivals Team Clemens and Team Shrager square off on Monday, July 24, for what could determine bragging rights and a top seed in the East Division. Team Clemens drew first blood as Jeff Rothlein, its leading scorer, showed a different side of his game by slipping a perfectly weighted through ball between two Team Shrager defenders to an on-rushing Adam Bieler who drove the ball firmly into the back of the net for the first goal of his WASL career.

Team Shrager would not be demoralized as it pursued a goal to level the scores. After much pressure, Ian Richling played his own through ball to Felipe Couto, who was quickly on goal and looking sure to strike on target. Out of nowhere, Andre Frankhauser appeared with a last-ditch illegal effort to stop the strike, which was deemed a penalty by the referee. Couto chose to take the kick himself and blasted the ball down the middle of the goal to level the score.

It was not long before Team Clemens increased its lead. This time, the play started with a chip from Kevin Valentine, which went over a Team Shrager defender and landed at Lance Scott’s feet as he drove for the end line before cutting the ball back with a well-placed cross to the back post, where George Tsaparakis was waiting. A header by Tsaparakis saved by a diving Johan Britz but the relief was short-lived as the ball rebounded out in front where Bieler got his second goal. The first half came to a halt and Team Clemens led 2-1 going into the break.

It was not until there were less than 15 minutes remaining that Team Shrager was awarded a free kick about 30 yards outside the box. Schrager struck a kick that Quinton Gonzalez headed the ball in on the rebound to tie it at 2-2.

Both teams were on the edge of their cleats as any slip or opportunity would create a deciding moment. In the final three minutes a ball was blasted by Richling towards the general direction of Shrager who grappled with Team Clemens defenders for possession. He blasted a half volley into the roof of the net, giving the keeper no chance. Team Shrager completed its comeback and ran out the clock to win 3-2.

Team Ba 1, Team Pires 1

Tuesday’s game featured the much-anticipated rematch between division rivals Team Ba and Team Pires. Team Pires was at nearly full strength and focused on getting a strong result to ensure its playoff berth.

The game began with Team Ba putting Team Pires on its heels, and Dan Radu narrowly missing several opportunities. Team Pires made some positional adjustments, shifting Tony Carreras into the midfield, which seemed to settle the team and level the play. At halftime, the score was still locked at 0-0.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Phil Pires fed a through ball to a sprinting David Sheptovitsky, who then played a perfect cross to Cole Mariyappa for his first goal of the season. Team Ba continued to press, but the Team Pires defense led by A.J. Taccone, Paul Adado, and keeper Zach Gonzalez held strong. Unfortunately, with 10 minutes remaining in the game, Team Ba found the equalizer off a corner kick from Igor Krichevsky that Enjo Ba buried with a header. Both teams continued to press for the go-ahead goal, which did not come, leaving the result at 1-1.

Team Dacey 4, Team Bear 2

Tuesday night under the lights featured Team Bear and Team Dacey, a battle of the two last place teams with Team Bear was playing for pride and Team Dacey clinging on to its playoff hopes.

Captain Jason Bear was short players from the opening kickoff and added a last-minute replacement in Steve Murray. Unfortunately for Murray, his game was cut short by an injury and Team Bear was forced to play a man down for most the game.

The scoring started when the referee whistled for a handball on Team Dacey in its own box and T.J. Casey sent the penalty kick into the lower left corner to give Team Bear the 1-0 lead. Team Dacey stormed right back when Mike Sturgis played a ball to Chris Crucitti, who buried one into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

The second half began with Team Bear pumping long balls to strikers Ryan Pohle and Nikholas Parker. However, Alex McGrath and Whitney Farber were coming out on top in their aerial battles for Team Dacey to keep the offense at bay.

Scoring picked up again when Crucitti struck a shot on target that keeper Ursula Alwang was only able to parry Rich Krieger, who tapped home to give Team Dacey the 2-1 advantage. Team Bear continued to press and earned another penalty kick for a handball in the box which Casey struck straight down the middle to catch Brendan Blees as he dove to the corner.

Team Dacey pushed Chris Gasiewski from his sweeper role up the field and it paid off almost immediately with him getting an assist on a Jensen Frost goal for a 3-2 lead. Team Bear counter punched by sending several more of its players forward which left an opening in their defense, allowing Weisman to launch a ball into the gap for Frost to run onto and collect his second goal of the game and his league-leading, tenth goal of the season.