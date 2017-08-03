Liam Simmons, (top row, left) a rising senior at Weston High, took fifth place in the finals in the one-meter, 18-year-old boys division, at the Amateur Athletic Union Diving Nationals in Huntersville, N.C., on July 25. In addition to diving for Weston High, Simmons trains year-round at Dive Haven, a club team coached by Yale University coach Chris Bergere and Weston High boys and girls dive coach Jeanine Oburchay.