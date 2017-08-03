The Weston Forum

Fifth place

By Weston Forum on August 3, 2017 in Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Liam Simmons, (top row, left) a rising senior at Weston High, took fifth place in the finals in the one-meter, 18-year-old boys division, at the Amateur Athletic Union Diving Nationals in Huntersville, N.C., on July 25. In addition to diving for Weston High, Simmons trains year-round at Dive Haven, a club team coached by Yale University coach Chris Bergere and Weston High boys and girls dive coach Jeanine Oburchay.

Related posts:

  1. Headed to nationals
  2. Top three

Tags: , ,

Previous Post 10-and-under baseball: Wardogs rally in finale Next Post Adult soccer: Teams battle for playoff spots
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress