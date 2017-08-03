Mondays at 7 hosts ‘first call’ presentation

Melanie Szlucha, an interview and job search skills coach and resume writer, will host a presentation called “Making the First Call” to the Mondays at 7 networking group on Aug. 7.

Whether it’s calling a networking contact, or reaching out to a hiring manager, the candidate doesn’t know — these are the calls that everyone hates to make.

It’s those first few seconds of awkwardness that everyone wishes they could avoid. But the truth is that this is one of the best ways to get a foot in the door and get ahead of the pile of resumes in their in-box.

Using proven techniques from a sales coach, Szlucha will discuss ways to quickly establish rapport and get past the gatekeeper to present your case directly to the hiring manager.

Mondays at 7 meetings are free and open to the public. The event takes place at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston and begins with a networking session at 7 a.m. The presentation will commence at 8 a.m.

For more information email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.

