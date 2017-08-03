Weston sees increase in new pistol permits

Weston had 66 residents get a pistol permit in 2016, a 42% increase from the previous year. According to local law enforcement, uncertainty in the national political climate may have caused that rise.

“A lot of the reason people get gun permits is due to a politically charged climate,” said Weston Police Officer Joe Miceli.

Miceli acts as a firearms instructor for the police department, and on his own time is an instructor for the National Rifle Association (NRA).

According to the Connecticut State Police Public Information Office, there are 486 active pistol permits in Weston.

Across the state, residents rushed to get pistol permits in 2016 with a total of 29,941 issued for the year, compared with 17,127 in 2015 said Trooper Kelly Grant, spokesman for the state police. That’s a 73% increase across the state.

Despite a rise in pistol permits, there is no way to quantify whether or not this number had lead to an increase in Westonites carrying guns in public.

“When there are national debates about gun restriction, there tends to be an increase in people getting their permits,” said Miceli. “People often begin to panic and say they want to protect the rights that they have now, even if they don’t want to carry guns on them.”

In 2015, Wesonites received 37 new pistol permits. So far in 2017, Westonites have received 17 new pistol permits. If the trend continues, new permits in 2017 will level out to numbers similar to 2015’s permit total.

“I have noticed an uptick in people who are interested in getting their permit,” said Miceli. “People that I know who have never had an interest in getting a permit are now deciding to get it.”

As of 2015, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated there are 10,373 Weston residents in 3,801 housing units in town.

The 486 active pistol permits in town suggest that one in every 21 Westonites has a pistol permit. Additionally, one in every eight households in town has a resident with a pistol permit.

Background checks

Applicants for the five-year state pistol permits must already have obtained a temporary 60-day permit from the local police.



Residents come in and get an application packet which includes state forms,” Miceli said. “They fill out required documents and a full background check is done along with fingerprints.”

To receive a permit, residents are required to complete a handgun safety course. After successful completion, residents receive a certificate and the town will process that, along with any paperwork needed.

Once the process is complete, residents go to the state police and get a photo identification card which completes the process.

In addition to requiring that someone be 21 or older, and have passed a gun safety course, to get a permit, the state restricts the issuance of permits to people with histories of serious crimes or mental health problems.

According to the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, firearms permits will not be issued or renewed to anyone who has “a felony conviction in any jurisdiction” or a conviction on any of numerous serious misdemeanor charges including: “illegal possession of controlled or hallucinogenic substances… criminally negligent homicide… assault of an elderly, blind, disabled or pregnant person or a person with an intellectual disability in the third degree… threatening in the second degree… reckless endangerment in the first degree… unlawful restraint in the second degree… riot in the first degree… riot in the second degree… inciting to riot… stalking in the second degree.”

Connecticut law also prohibits issuance of firearms permits to anyone “convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence” or “subject to a restraining order or protective order … in a case involving the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against another person.”

A history of psychiatric problems can also prevent someone from getting firearms permit in Connecticut.

This limitation includes anyone “confined to a hospital for persons with psychiatric disabilities within the preceding 60 months by order of a Probate Court” or “voluntarily admitted to a hospital within the preceding six months for reason other than solely for alcohol or drug dependence.”

The state also prohibits issues of firearms permits to anyone discharged from custody in the last 20 years “after having been found not guilty of a crime by reason of mental disease or defect.”

Gun permits will also not be issued in Connecticut to people who have been dishonorably discharged from the armed forces.

And the state also won’t grant firearms permits to people who are “illegal aliens in the United States” or who have renounced their U.S. citizenship.