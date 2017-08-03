Groups raise funds for playground

Thanks to the fund-raising efforts of two local community groups, construction is about to get underway for the construction of a playground in honor of the late Victoria McGrath.

The Weston Women’s League recently presented the Kiwanis Club of Weston with a check for $50,500, raised from its spring fund-raiser, Havana Nights.

Along with funds raised by Kiwanis throughout the past year, both groups are working together to build the first playground at the Cesar Batalla Elementary School of Bridgeport.

Cesar Batalla is one of Connecticut’s largest elementary schools, located in a predominantly low-income area.

In 2007, the school was rebuilt because of an asbestos lawsuit. However, the budget did not allow for a playground for the youngest students at the school.

Victoria McGrath, a 2011 graduate of Weston High School, loved children and spent time working with special needs children.

Victoria was a business administration and accounting student at Northeastern University in Boston when her legs were injured by shrapnel in the Boston Marathon bombing. Three years after the bombing, she died in a car wreck on a personal trip in Dubai.

An estimated 600 children will benefit from this playground. There will be a groundbreaking followed by construction of the playground this month. The project is expected to be completed by the start of the upcoming school year.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Saturday, Aug. 26.

McGrath was noted for an upbeat and positive personality. Organizers say this playground represents all the light and joy she shared in this world.