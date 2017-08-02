Swimmers set new record

Weston Swimming pulled off a win in the 200-yard medley relay at the Connecticut senior long course championships the weekend of July 22-23.

Seeded 15th, the relay team of Samantha McStocker (18), Sophie Angus (18), Charlotte Proceller (16) and Megan Phelan (16) had a resounding victory in the B final and broke the four-year-old state record by 2.05 seconds with a time of 2:00.89. With the A final still to come and top competitors from Cheshire Sea Dogs and Ridgefield Aquatic Club, keeping that record and winning was anything but certain.

“Samantha, Sophie, Charlotte and Megan were determined to win and take the record, and they generally accomplish what they put their minds to,”said senior coach Chris Riley. “But I have to admit it was pretty tense watching that A final.”

Riley was right as both Cheshire and Ridgefield broke the state record, but Weston prevailed and took first place. The relay is currently ranked eighth in the country for swimmers 16 to 18 years old.

“This was a great send off for our seniors,” said head coach Ryan Loechner. “Samantha will be swimming for Trinity College and Sophie joins Northwestern’s team next year. We will miss their leadership on the team, but the future remains bright for Weston Swimming with great up and coming talent from our men and women swimmers.”

Angus also had an impressive victory in the 100 breaststroke, and broke the state record by 0.98 second with a time of 1:09.86.