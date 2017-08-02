End of the season

The Weston Forum

The Weston 15-and-under Babe Ruth baseball team concluded its summer season with a 11-6 win over Darien and a 12-12 tie against Danbury on Sunday, July 30. The team played more than 15 games versus numerous teams from Southern Connecticut, compiling a winning record. Front row, from left, are Luke Dionian, Bradley Barcello, Chris Amato, Tim Bello and Henry Morest. Back row, from left, are coach Fred Lawrence, Dan McGuire, Hayden Lawrence, Joe McGuire, Robert Barcello and coach Tom Dionian.

