Weston receives sidewalk cost estimate

The town recently received a cost estimate and conceptual plan for potential sidewalks that would connect Weston’s municipal campus to the town center and the school system.

According to VN Engineers, the North Haven-based company hired by Weston’s Board of Selectmen to provide the cost estimate, the sidewalks would cost approximately $397,860 to install.

Additionally, the town recently applied for a state-funded Community Connectivity Grant Program (CCGP) in that amount to cover the cost of installation.

That cost estimate doesn’t include what would be $20,000-$40,000 associated with the final design including construction documents. According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, the town would foot the bill on that number.

The sidewalks would begin at Weston Town Hall and go west on Norfield Road to Route 57. From there, the sidewalks would go north past Weston Center and eventually turn on School Road. The sidewalk would end at the Weston Intermediate School.

Additionally, the sidewalk would cross Norfield Road at Route 57 and continue to St. Francis of Assisi Church on Norfield Road.

The plan also includes a stone path from the intermediate school to the high school and middle school.

The sidewalk would be approximately 3,400 feet long and five feet wide throughout its duration. The stone path would stretch another 2,050 feet at six feet wide.

The cost estimate lists the installation of sidewalk at $165,550. The stone path would cost $46,176. There are also costs built in to reset stone walls, reset chain link fences, relocate light poles, relocate utility poles and install concrete sidewalk ramps.

The cost estimate came quickly after the town officially hired VN Engineers. At a meeting on Thursday, July 20, the Board of Selectmen authorized the spending of $4,900 to VN Engineers to provide the cost estimate and concept plan. The town received bids from two other companies who came in at a higher price.

In June, the Selectmen authorized $10,000 to spend on this task, so the price for the cost estimate and plan came in at less than half the cost that they had anticipated spending.

The recommendation for VN Engineers came from both Luiz and Town Engineer John Conte.

Grants

The town hopes to pay for the sidewalks with grants and state aid, and according to Luiz, Weston won’t pursue the project unless the town receives grants.

The basis of the CCGP is to “improve conditions for walking and bicycling to and within Connecticut’s community centers,” according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT), who sponsors the grant.

According to the DOT, the CCGP is “competitive” and ranges between $75,000 and $400,000. According to the DOT website, projects funded through the CCGP will allow municipalities to perform smaller scale capital improvements.

Weston’s CCGP application of $397,860 is almost at the threshold of the maximum amount the town would be able to receive from the grant.

“I’m very excited about the Connecticut Connectivity Grant,” said First Selectman Nina Daniel. “It demonstrates forward thinking and a vision for the center of town that would make the schools, the municipal campus and town center easily accessible for cyclists and pedestrians.”

In the CCGP application, it is argued that sidewalks will give Weston social, economic, health and traffic benefits.

“The immediate benefit of the proposed project will be increased economic activity and customer flow to the business center of town,” the application reads. “Walkways in the heart of Weston will help relieve traffic congestion along Connecticut Route 57 which spikes on school days.”

In addition to the CCGP, Weston applied for a Small Town Economic Assistance Program (STEAP) grant for nearly $250,000.

STEAP grants are issued by the State Bond Commission and may be used only for capital projects, of new construction, expansion, renovation, or replacement.

The town applied for the STEAP grant in April and has not yet heard back.

Trees

At the July 20 Board of Selectmen meeting, Selectman Chris Spaulding asked about the prospect of having to remove dogwood trees on the sidewalk path that may have been “historic.”

“I was told by the tree warden [Bill Lomas] that those trees aren’t historic,” said Daniel.

Spaulding retorted that the trees were given as a gift by a graduating class and wasn’t sure if knocking the trees down was acceptable.

Despite potential tree problems, Spaulding said he was thrilled about the prospect of sidewalks.

“Anything that makes the town more walkable is nothing but a great thing,” said Spaulding. “I’m glad we are potentially getting money from the state while they still have some for us.”