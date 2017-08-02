Lachat holds Native American culture class

Lachat Town Farm will host a children’s program titled, “Native American Culture and the Environment,” on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The class will be led by Cathy Iaccarino. Children will learn about Native Americans and how they think in a circle.

The children will make a totem bag to bring home with them. This class is for grades 3-6. Class limited to 20 children, pre- registration is recommended. Cost is $20 per person.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston. For more information or to register for this class visit lachattownfarm.org.