Spurred by the recent success of a number of its teams, the Weston Soccer Club has redesigned its logo and uniform style for the first time in more than 20 years. “Now seemed like absolutely the right time,” said Club President, Corey Rubin. In the spring, the club ran a contest create a new logo design. After considering a number of entries the club agreed upon a design and with the final few tweaks now complete, is ready to launch both the logo itself and the new uniform.

No related posts.