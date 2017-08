There will be a square dance open house at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The event will run until approximately 9 p.m.

All ages are welcome and attendees can come alone or bring a partner. There is no experience needed and the attire is casual dress.

Contact Ron Baldwin of the Square Bears Dance Club at 203-926-0873 for more information.