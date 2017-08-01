Murphy introduces bipartisan wounded officers bill

U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) — all members of the Republican or Democratic congressional baseball teams –— introduced the Wounded Officers Recovery Act on Thursday, July 20.

This bill is a companion to legislation introduced previously in the House. The bipartisan, bicameral bill will amend the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund to expand eligibility to include any U.S. Capitol Police employee that has been injured in the line of duty. The fund at present only allows funds donated to be distributed to families of officers killed in the line of duty.

The bill will specifically enable Capitol Police special agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey to access funds raised for victims of the congressional baseball practice shooting. Griner and Bailey were both wounded in the line of duty as they successfully fought off and subdued the gunman.

“The Capitol Police are heroes who put their lives on the line to protect members of Congress and our constituents who come to Washington. Officers who sustain serious injuries in the line of duty deserve extra support and recognition for their service,” said Murphy. “They’re always there for us, and this bill ensures we’ll be there for them.”