Weston swimmer refuses to sink despite disability

Like most teenage swimmers, David Gelfand can hate waking up before dawn to jump into an ice cold pool to get an early practice session logged. But he knows it’s necessary to complete his goals.

But unlike most teenage swimmers, he only has one full-sized leg.

David, 18, was born with PFFD (Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency), a rare congenital birth defect which affects the development of the femur. As a result of PFFD, David has a shortened thigh bone in his left leg and has to wear a prosthetic leg in order to walk.

His disability has not been a crutch on his swimming career. David was a Weston High School swim captain this past year and competes against able-bodied athletes from around the region.

He will also be swimming in regular competitions with able-bodied swimmers at Tufts University in Medford, Mass., this coming year. Last year, the program finished 13th in swimming out of over 450 NCAA Division III schools.

David’s biggest accomplishments have come in international swimming competitions. He recently traveled to Berlin, Germany, for the World Para Swimming World Series. He competed in eight events and won two gold medals as a member of the American relay team.

David’s gold medals were for the 4×100 freestyle relay and the 4×100 medley relay. In the latter, David was the American swimmer who swam the breaststroke.

“I was just so excited to compete,” said David. “I wasn’t even too nervous because I knew I was prepared for it. Getting those medals was an honor for me but I have even higher aspirations for the future.”

Classifications

At the international stage, David predominantly competes against athletes with a similar disability. In order to attempt to keep compeititions fair there are official para-swimming “classifications.”

“There are 10 classifications for physically disabled people,” said David. “A ‘one’ classification is for people who are the most disabled and a ‘10’ is for people who are the least disabled.” David’s disability has him classified as a nine.

According to paralympic.org, the official website of world para-swimming, a nine classification means that “athletes in this sport class, for example, swim with joint restrictions in one leg or with double below-the-knee amputations.”

While David’s biggest successes were in relay events, he also finished strong solo in his classification.

At the World Para Swimming World Series, David posted the 11th best time in the individual 400m freestyle for his classification throughout all competition in the world. He finished in 4:36.99.

He also posted the 10th best time in his classification for 200m individual medley at 2:28.79.

World Series

David spent a week in Germany for the World Para Swimming World Series, which started on Monday, July 3. Although he wasn’t starting until July 6, David used his time in Berlin to mentally prepare.

“This was my first major international competition,” said David. “There were a lot of changes I had to adjust to such as time zones and sleep schedules. Getting there early was important so I could learn how to better adjust for future competitions.

While David is proud of his recent performances, he views the World Para Swimming World Series as one step in the right direction towards his goal of swimming in the World Para Swimming Championships and ultimately the Paralympics.

“The World Para Swimming World Series is a precursor and a qualifier to the World Para Swimming Championship,” said David. “I actually qualified to make the championship but with the event in October, and just starting college, I can’t miss that much school at the beginning of my college career.”

Qualifying for the prestigious competition while being unable to attend it is bittersweet. But David is looking to better himself as a competitor while swimming at Tufts and competing in other competitions.

Motivation isn’t hard for David to come by.

“What motivates me is seeing how hard I am working and seeing that work pay off,” he said. “Getting in the water, giving it my all, and looking up to see that it’s my best time yet — that keeps me motivated, to keep that going.”

The Paralympics are David’s ultimate goal. They occur every four years following the summer Olympics, so the next games are in Tokyo in 2020.

“I’m already thinking about getting to the Paralympics,” said David. “I think my best chances to medal are in the 400-meter freestyle and the 200-meter individual medley. I’m working to get there.”

Beginnings

David first went into the water around the time he could walk. His parents, Jonathan and Linda, took him to “Daddy and Me” swim classes at the YMCA near his first home in New Jersey.

He joined swim teams from a young age and started getting serious about the sport. The family moved to Weston when David was in second grade and he kept his interest in the sport alive.

“I got serious about swimming in fourth or fifth grade,” said David. “I tried baseball and other sports for disabled people but those didn’t stick with me.”

David is a member of a swim club based in Wilton called the Wahoos. His time with the Wahoos has taught him how to become serious as a swimmer. Many of his pre-dawn wake-up calls are for his practice sessions in Wilton.

“Waking up at 5 a.m. can be awful, but I know where I want to be and that’s how to get there,” said David. “The Wahoos have helped me get to where I am now.”

David doesn’t think his disability makes swimming any more challenging for him, he said, because it’s all he knows.

“I know how to get around it and how to use my core and my other leg to propel me,” he said. “I make the most of my upper body strength, I lift weights to get stronger. I’ve had this disability since I was born, it’s not like I have to re-learn how to swim.”

David is also quick to praise the work of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), an organization that provides resources and mentorship to disabled athletes.

“I’ve been helped out by the CAF since I was five, through financial support to get me to competitions or through mentorship. They’ve given me confidence to compete,” he said.

In May, David hosted a fund-raiser for CAF at the Wilton YMCA which raised $18,000 for the organization. At the event, participants competed in swimming, basketball and gaga, a variation on dodgeball.

Ultimately, David’s palpable enthusiasm for swimming and his relentless drive to better himself in the water are the stepping stones to continued success.

“When I see I won my heat, my confidence in the water just continues to rise,” he said. “Seeing myself get better every day is validating. It’s the reward for doing this.”