Eric Bernheim of Weston named to business journal’s ‘40 Under Forty’ list

Eric D. Bernheim of Weston has been named to the 2017 “40 Under Forty” list by the Fairfield County Business Journal.

Bernheim is an attorney and partner at Halloran & Sage in Westport and specializes in real estate, zoning, land use and litigation matters relating to real estate.

“It was a privilege to be among this year’s “40 Under 40” class. I was certainly in good company,” Bernheim said.

Criteria for award selection include extraordinary leadership qualities, ongoing commitment to personal and professional development, and outstanding accomplishments.

Bernheim is counsel to one of the country’s fastest growing restaurant groups handling their nationwide commercial lease matters, special counsel to the City of Norwalk in the GGP mall development project and trusted by many to handle their residential real estate closings.

His accolades include being named to the New England and Connecticut Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists for the past three consecutive years, a 2014 member of the Connecticut Law Tribune New Leaders in the Law, treasurer of the Planning and Zoning Section of the Connecticut Bar Association, and developer and moderator of the 2017 Fairfield County Commercial Real Estate Outlook.

In the community, Bernheim has helped raise awareness and funds for the nonprofit, Friends of Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital (Friends). He publicized the need for pediatric MRI goggles, which resulted in the organization providing a grant for the $45,000 project. Additionally, he’s serving as a committee member for the Friends 2017 gala fund-raising event, which will provide funding for the hospital’s NICU expansion.

Bernheim is featured in the June 19, 2017 issue of the Fairfield County Business Journal.