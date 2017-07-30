Weston Notable Neighbors

Kadezabek makes RIT dean’s list

Samuel Kadezabek made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y.

Pohle makes New England dean’s list

Patrick Pohle made the spring 2017 dean’s list at the University of New England in Portland, Maine.

Roth graduates Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse

Ben Roth graduated Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse University in May. Roth also made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Allon graduates from Dickinson

Sydney Allon graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Penn. on May 21. Allon also made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Hall makes Marist dean’s list

Ashley Hall made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Two Westonites make Loyola dean’s list

Katherine Berger and Alexandra Fontaine made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Loyola University in Baltimore, Md.

Stebbins makes Central Oregon dean’s list

James Stebbins made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at the Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Ore.

Goldstein graduates from Binghamton

Staci Goldstein graduated from Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y., in May. Goldstein also made the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.