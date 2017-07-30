About Town: Heat

There’s a reason why tried and true statements continue to be used. They express exactly what the issue at hand is. For example: If you can’t stand the heat get out of the kitchen.

I have made this a basic policy, in fact, avoiding cooking whenever possible. It also works if you substitute any non-air conditioned room for “kitchen.”

And then there is the political application of such statements. After all, seeing how laws are made is like watching the preparation of sausage.

But we have no problem in Weston.

The epitome of cool is our Board of Selectmen. Two of whom are announced candidates running in opposition to each other in this year’s election. Meanwhile they tend to the business of making Weston the very best place to be, any day of the year and at any age in life.

It is always interesting to hear what the first selectman reports from her participation in meetings of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, of which she is a member by virtue of her position.

That organization has provided much assistance to Weston over the years, so quietly that we sometimes forget about this 21st-Century edition of the regional planning institution to which we belong.

Having attended many of its meetings in the past, I’ve perceived that one of its major benefits has been to provide the elected leaders of its 18 constituent municipalities with a sounding board for ideas.

Not to mention that “WestCOG” has a really cool staff always eager to lend a hand and help the member towns in any way they can.

Wrap

It’s a wrap. Weston was recently given an excellent briefing by its state legislators regarding new laws that were passed in the biennial “Long Session,” which had concluded shortly before.

I recently watched such a discussion from another part of the state, via the Internet. It took place in Wallingford. Although hosted by Sen. Len Fasano and Rep. Craig Fishbein, both Republicans, two Democrats were invited to come up from the audience and join them on stage.

One was Rep. Mary Mushinsky, of Wallingford, whom it was particularly nice to see. She is someone I’ve followed since the early ‘90’s. A survivor, politically. Back then she co-chaired the Environment Committee.

I also noted recently that she took the floor to personally thank members and staff of the now defunct Legislative Program Review and Investigations Committee, which she had also co-chaired. That committee had an equal number of members from each party, and as such was one of only two non-partisan committees in the legislature. Their efforts are now archived here: www.cga.ct.gov/pri/

Among other things Governor Malloy has done in his years in office has been to make the Program Review and Investigations Committee disappear. Paid staff was relocated to various other parts of government.

