Farmers Market at Lachat today in Weston

Lachat Town Farm in Weston is holding a Farmers Market today, Friday, July 28, from 4 to 8 p.m..

Vendors at the market will be selling selling fresh produce, baked goods, and a variety of homemade products.

There will also be food trucks and live music by Busted Chops and the Portal Jazz Quartet.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West on Weston. Click HERE for more information or to sign up for children’s programming at the market.

Farmers Markets are being held at the farm on the last Friday of every month through October.