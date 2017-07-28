Weston schools’ policy on free or reduced-price meals

The Weston school district has announced its policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Programs, Breakfast Program, or free milk served under the Special Milk Program.

Local school officials have adopted the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Income Eligibility Guidelines following family size and income criteria for determining eligibility.

Children who qualify under USDA guidelines may get meals free or reduced-price meals.

All meals served must meet nutrition standards established by the USDA.

The federal income eligibility guidelines are posted on the Weston school district website, westonps.org. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year.

An application for free meal benefits cannot be approved unless it contains all required information.

Application forms can be found on the District website at westonps.org, at each of the schools, or in the Central Office Annex at 24 School Road.

To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to Andrew Galli, Central Office Annex, 24 School Road, Weston, CT 06883, or [email protected]

Additional copies are available at each school. Only one application is required per household and an application for free or reduced-price benefits cannot be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used only for the purposes of determining eligibility and for administration and enforcement of the lunch, breakfast and milk programs.

Additionally, all school-aged children in income-eligible households can receive school meal benefits regardless of a child’s immigration status and the district/school does not release information for immigration-related purposes in the usual course of operating the CNPs. Note that the district MAY share your eligibility information with education, health, and nutrition programs to help them evaluate, fund, or determine benefits for their programs, auditors for program reviews, and law enforcement officials to help them look into violations of program rules. This information may also be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

No application is required if the district directly certifies a child based on a household member receiving assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Temporary Family Assistance (TFA) program. All children in these households are eligible for free meal benefits. Households receiving assistance under the SNAP/TFA programs will be notified of their eligibility and their children will be provided free benefits unless the household notifies the determining official that it chooses to decline benefits. If any children were not listed on the eligibility notice, the household should contact the district or school to have free meal benefits extended to those children. Households receiving SNAP or TFA benefits for their children should only submit an application if they are not notified of their eligibility by Sept. 30, 2017.

If a child is not directly certified, the household should complete a free and reduced-price meal application form. The application for the SNAP or TFA households require the SNAP or TFA case number. The signature of an adult household member is also required.

Children in households participating in WIC may be eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Send in an application or contact the determining official for more information.

Some children may be directly certified for free or reduced-price meals based on Medicaid. No application is required if the district directly certifies a child based on Medicaid. All children in these households are eligible for free or reduced-priced meal benefits. Households receiving assistance under Medicaid will be notified of their eligibility and their children will be provided free or reduced-price benefits accordingly, unless the household notifies the determining official that it chooses to decline benefits. If any children were not listed on the eligibility notice, the household should contact the district or school to have free or reduced-price meal benefits extended to those children.

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are categorically eligible for free meals. A foster parent does not have to complete a free/reduced meal application if they can submit a copy of the legal document or legal court order showing that the child is a foster child.

Additionally, a foster child may be included as a member of the foster family if the foster family chooses to also apply for benefits. If the foster family is not eligible for free or reduced-price meal benefits, it does not prevent a foster child from receiving free meal benefits. Note, however, that a foster child’s free eligibility does not automatically extend to all students in the household.

Application forms for all other households require a statement of total household income, household size and names of all household members. The last four digits of the social security number of an adult household member must be included or a statement that the household member does not have one. The adult household member must also sign the application certifying that the information provided is correct.

Under the provisions of the policy for determining eligibility for free and reduced-price meals, the Business Office Administrative Assistant, Andrew Galli (203-291-1407, [email protected]) will review applications and determine eligibility. If a parent is dissatisfied with the ruling of the determining official, he/she may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. If he/she wishes to make a formal appeal, a request either orally or in writing may be made to Richard Rudl, 24 School Rd., Weston, CT 06883, or at [email protected], for a hearing to appeal the decision.

The policy contains an outline of the hearing procedure. Each school and the central office of the school district has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by an interested party.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if household size changes at any time, the family should contact the school to file a new application. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for reduced-price meals, free meals, or free milk if the family income falls at or below the levels shown in the Income Guidelines.

Questions regarding the application process may be directed to the determining official at 203-291-1407.