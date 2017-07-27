Weston schools superintendent, administrators get 2.25% raise

The Weston Board of Education has approved 2.25% salary increases for the district’s administrators for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
New administrative salaries
Superintendent: $262,783, plus $15,000 annuity. Total: $277,783.
Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction: $193,526.
Director of Human Resources and Internal Legal Counsel: $170,323, plus $10,000 stipend. Total $180,323.
Director of Finance and Operations: $177,302.
Director of Digital Learning and Technology: $171,565.
Director of Pupil Services: $167,425.
Assistant Director of Pupil Services: $139,573.
Director of Facilities and Security: $141,006.
High School Principal: $185,940.
High School Assistant Principals (x2): $149,111.
Athletic Director: $154,247.
Middle School Principal: $172,168.
Middle School Assistant Principal: $145,561.
Intermediate School Principal: $170,417.
Intermediate School Assistant Principal: $138,435.
Hurlbutt Principal: $170,417.
Hurlbutt Assistant Principal: $138.435.