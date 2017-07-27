The Weston Forum

Weston schools superintendent, administrators get 2.25% raise

By Patricia Gay on July 27, 2017

The Weston Board of Education has approved 2.25% salary increases for the district’s administrators for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

New administrative salaries

Superintendent: $262,783, plus $15,000 annuity. Total: $277,783.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction: $193,526.

Director of Human Resources and Internal Legal Counsel: $170,323, plus $10,000 stipend. Total $180,323.

Director of Finance and Operations: $177,302.

Director of Digital Learning and Technology: $171,565.

Director of Pupil Services: $167,425.

Assistant Director of Pupil Services: $139,573.

Director of Facilities and Security: $141,006.

High School Principal: $185,940.

High School Assistant Principals (x2): $149,111.

Athletic Director: $154,247.

Middle School Principal: $172,168.

Middle School Assistant Principal: $145,561.

Intermediate School Principal: $170,417.

Intermediate School Assistant Principal: $138,435.

Hurlbutt Principal: $170,417.

Hurlbutt Assistant Principal: $138.435.

