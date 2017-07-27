Weston storm triggers issues about CodeRED

Should the town of Weston have issued a CodeRED alert following the sudden storm on July 13?

That is the question the Board of Selectmen is discussing and evaluating.

The storm, which some believe was a microburst because of its destructive tornado-like qualities, hit the northern area part of Weston hard, downing trees and blocking roads. In the storm’s aftermath, nearly half the town lost power. It was fully restored about 30 hours later.

During that time, officials opted not to send out a CodeRED message, a high-speed notification system which sends messages en masse to residents. Instead, storm information was conveyed through the media.

Following the storm, some residents complained about the lack of a CodeRED notification.

First Selectman Nina Daniel and Selectman Chris Spaulding discussed the town’s storm response at a Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Thursday, July 20.

Spaulding praised the first responders who kept the town safe, but said the town’s communication was something they needed to evaluate.

He said the town should have used its CodeRED service, where officials can notify Weston residents and businesses by telephone about emergency situations or critical community alerts.

Alerts

According to an FAQ page on the town of Weston’s website, CodeRED alerts can be used during “hurricanes and other types of severe weather, health alerts, water main breaks, alerts concerning a missing child or adult, law enforcement emergencies, hazardous material spills — in short, emergencies where the public will benefit from such a call.”

It continues, saying “CodeRED will be used only when situations arise that you should know about.”

The July 13 storm lasted about 15 minutes and brought thunder, hail and heavy rain to town. Strong wind gusts took down trees and utility lines — partially or completely blocking 44 roads in town.

Shortly after the storm hit, Eversource power company reported that 1,811 out of 3,835 customers in Weston were without electricity, 47% of the town.

Daniel said she asked Weston’s Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli, a Weston Police Officer, if the town should issue a CodeRED notification. He said no, according to Daniel, because it was after the storm hit.

“I think when there is forewarning, CodeRED is exactly the right format to get the word out,” said Daniel. “After the storm, it wasn’t an emergency, it was an inconvenience. CodeRED is like 9-1-1, it’s not to be used excessively or for issues that have to do with inconvenience.”

In the past, during a previous administration, the town’s communication center received complaints from residents that they were getting too many CodeRED notifications during weather-related incidences.

Social media

Daniel said Weston needs to increase its social media presence in these situations.

“If we use something like a Twitter account where people can sign up it is less intrusive than having the phone ringing all the time,” she said. “I think we need to find new ways to communicate to the public faster. Anything we would have put up on CodeRED would have been out-of-date immediately.”

Spaulding pushed back, saying that not everyone has internet access when the power is out.

“Land lines function regardless of whether you have power or not. Internet and things do not,” he said. “We need to think about ways that we can communicate with the most people.”

Spaulding suggested the town do a “forensic analysis” of what happened and should “talk to people to figure out which mode of communication” could be used to best update the town.

“In an ideal world, people can check the town’s webpage or Twitter feed but not everyone has access to those things. We learned some lessons about communication. All the venues that we did communicate through were not necessarily accessible for people who were severely impacted,” he said. “I heard from dozens of people at the time and afterwards that they didn’t know what was going on.”

Daniel said there was “no doubt” in her mind that communications after the storm were inadequate, but said the town “doesn’t have the right tool” to address the issues effectively.

“CodeRED will be used again but we need something new, modern and up-to-date that will give us more ability to communicate in real time,” she said.

Officials have had three meetings so far to discuss Thursday’s storm, emergency management, and Eversource.

Daniel said Eversource did not contact her immediately after the storm, and she had to contact them to find out about the extent of the power outages and restoration plans. “We had issues with Eversource communicating with us. This is not the first time this has happened,” Daniel said.

She said the town’s emergency planning committee plans to review the town’s emergency communications policies and options, including CodeRED.

In the meantime, she said, residents are welcome to offer their input and are welcome to call or meet with her. The selectmen’s office number is 203-222-2656.