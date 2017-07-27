A late rally was too little, too late for the Weston Wardogs 10-and-under district baseball team in a 7-3 loss to host Westport Spring Travel on Wednesday, July 19.

Westport Spring Travel took the lead on an RBI-double in the first inning. Weston starting pitcher David Carioto and reliever Drew Diamond then kept the competition in check until the bottom of the fourth. Westport then answered with two more runs on three singles.

The hosts put things out of reach in the fifth with four runs. Two singles, two errors and a double made it 7-0.

The Wardogs finally answered in their last turn with the help of five straight hits. Diamond and Peter Robinson singled and Elliot Thompson drove in a run with a hit of his own.

Josh Wallace doubled in a run and and later scored on a groundout by Colin Morse but Westport escaped without any additional damage.

Wallace Thompson, and More each drove in one run to lead Weston.

Hits were few for the Wardogs when they hosted Fairfield American on Sunday, July 23. They managed only three in a 12-1 loss.

Fairfield American used two walks, two singles, an error and a groundout to take the lead for good with three runs in the top of the first. The bats got hotter in the third as it came up with seven singles to help make it 7-0.

Weston’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth. Nate Kesselmark reached base on an error and later scored on a single by Diamond.

Up by six runs, Fairfield American then score five more in the fifth on a double, an error, three singles and two fielder’s choices.

Wallace, Nathaniel Icatar, and Diamond each had a hit for Weston.