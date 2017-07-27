Each inning was productive offensively for the Weston 12-and-under district baseball team.

Playing in the Doran Tournament in Naugatuck, Weston scored in each at bat for an 11-1 win over host P.J. Foley in a game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule on Wednesday, July 19.

Tyler Schiffer led off with a double in the first inning before scoring on a groundout by Bradley Barcello. Johnny Lintell’s groundout brought in Eric Levine (who had walked) to make it 2-0.

Jake Selden homered in the top of the second and the Wardogs tacked on four more runs in the the third. With the bases loaded, Barcello cleared them with a double and then scored on a double by Lintell for a 7-0 lead.

Schiffer’s two-out, bases-loaded single in the fourth brought in two more and and Lintell hit a two-run homer in the fifth. P.J. Foley’s lone run came in the fifth courtesy of wild pitch.

Weston had nine hits in the game. Schiffer had three, including a double, with two RBI and two runs scored. Lintell had two with a double, a homer and one run. Barcello had a double with three RBI and two runs.

Lintell started on the mound and got the win, pitching four innings, allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Barcello pitched one inning for the save, striking out two with two walks and one run.

Weston played errorless defense and Oliver Taibe had six put outs.

In what was a back-and-forth affair, the momentum finally rested with the Wardogs in a 9-6 win over Union City in seven innings on Saturday, July 22.

Schiffer led off the top of the first with a double and Barcello singled before both came in on Lintell’s single. Union City answered in its first turn with a double and a home run to tie it and the score remained that way until the top of the top of the fourth.

Jack Weinbrum’s three-run homer put Weston back on top and a two-run homer by Union City cut the lead to 5-4. It did not stop there, scoring on two ground outs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 6-5.

Schiffer’s RBI double in the top of the sixth tied it and Weston went ahead for good in the seventh. Wallace drove in two runs with a single and the Wardogs tacked on two more for some insurance.

Weinbrum led Weston by driving in four runs. He also scored two. Lintell, Schiffer and Taibe all had one RBI apiece.