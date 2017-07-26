Westport Playhouse hosts award-winning play ‘Appropriate’

Appropriate, the 2014 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, will be staged at Westport Country Playhouse, from Tuesday, Aug. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 2.

The story was written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, 2016 MacArthur Genius Grant Recipient, and directed by David Kennedy, the Playhouse associate artistic director.

“Jacobs-Jenkins has written a truly great American family play that, like the verb form of the title suggests, borrows liberally, intelligently and playfully from the American theatrical canon,” said Kennedy. “I think audiences will love it.”

The cast includes Betsy Aidem as Toni, Christian Michael Camporin as Ainsley, Anna Crivelli as River, Diane Davis as Rachael, Shawn Fagan as Franz, Nick Selting as Rhys and Allison Winn as Cassie.

Kennedy is in his ninth season as Playhouse associate artistic director. He has directed Playhouse productions each season, including Suddenly Last Summer, Loot, and last year’s The Invisible Hand, which received the 2016 Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Production of a Play.

Performance schedule is Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Single tickets start at $30 and are available at westportplayhouse.com.