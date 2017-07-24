Fairfield County Hospice House names new executive director

The Board of Directors of the Fairfield County Hospice House announces that Theresa “Terry” Robustelli, MSN, RN will become executive director of Fairfield County Hospice House, effective July 18. Terry replaces Interim-Executive Director, Julia Portale, who will remain on the Board of Directors.

For the past 27 years Terry has held a variety of clinical nursing and leadership roles at Stamford Hospital. Prior to joining Fairfield County Hospice House, Terry was the clinical director of operations, Endoscopy Unit and Preadmission Testing Unit at Stamford Hospital. Brian Grissler, president and chief executive Officer of Stamford Health, said “We are most grateful to Terry Robustelli for her dedicated years of service to the patients and employees of Stamford Hospital. We wish her every success in her new position as the executive director of the Fairfield County Hospice House. Stamford Hospital looks forward to continuing to work with the Fairfield County Hospice House, as together we work to bring healing care to members of our communities.”

Terry earned her master of science in nursing in 2016 from Chamberlain College of Nursing. In addition, she earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing in 2013. Previously, she earned her associates degree in nursing from Norwalk Community College and a diploma in nursing from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. She holds memberships in the Connecticut Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates. Terry also volunteers for the American Red Cross, teaching CPR and medication Aadministration, as well as volunteering with the Stamford Domestic Violence Center.

“I am honored that I have been selected as the executive director of Fairfield County Hospice House,” said Terry, who went onto say, “I am looking forward to providing a home for people and their families at the end of life that offers the highest quality of care and life experience. My goal is to create an environment where patients and their families feel a sense of comfort, nurturing and peace. I am eager to serve and partner with the Board of Directors whose vision and dream has been to create such an environment.”

“We are extremely pleased to have someone of Terry’s caliber and experience joining the Fairfield County Hospice House as our Executive Director, said Rick Redniss, co-chair, Board of Directors for the Fairfield County Hospice House. As the first residential hospice house in the State of Connecticut, Terry, along with the Board of Directors, will work hand-in-hand with the communities we will serve in lower Fairfield County, and the surrounding areas, to complete the final stages of building this house and meet our goal of opening our doors in the Fall of 2017.”

To learn more about The Fairfield County Hospice House, as well as to learn more about volunteering opportunities, go to fchospicehouse.org or contact Colleen Harkey, development director at 203-323-1412.