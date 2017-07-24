About Town: Loyalty

There’s nothing more loyal than a dog. Why is that?

I think dogs offer unconditional love, unlike cats, who might deign to let you love them. Or parakeets, like the one I had in my childhood, who was an accomplished speaker. He spoke English at 28 days and went on to master French. Lancelot, that childhood pet, always seemed impressed by the guy he saw in the mirror in his cage.

Dogs come in all sizes and shapes. Aside perhaps for really small dogs, I suspect that most four-legged Westonites enjoy the outdoors and our town’s landscapes. One of the early watercolor paintings I did after taking up that medium was of “Champion Charlie,” a gorgeous Golden Retriever. In those days his breed was the most popular breed in town — other than “mixed” that is.

At times over the years I have written columns about the demography of Weston’s licensed four-legged population. The characteristics I’ve mainly focused on are age, breed, and name. I’ve used my tried and true methodology: in Weston, whatever statistics you are seeking to cross-tabulate usually permit counting by hand.

But a dog might say “Woof” to that information about him and his cohorts. “Woof” being roughly translated as, “Who cares?”

Dogs live in the moment. They devote themselves to whoever feeds them. They remember people, especially those they have cared for.

Dogs are family members and they value this categorization. And some good news is that even though they are valued residents, they do not add to the education budget. And while they never discuss politics, if they could vote I’m sure they would make a point of attending ATBM and helping to assure a quorum!

Threats

Things are not looking good for the state of Connecticut. The only budget proposal to actually have been put on the table is one that was put forth by the Governor.

But as of yet, his party, which has the majority in both house and senate, has not done its job. There has been no proposal from the Appropriations Committee. The legislature has not signaled agreement with the governor’s idea of shifting the cost of teachers’ pensions to the towns.

But it was surprising to me that in attending two recent legislative wrap-ups with state legislators from our area (following conclusion of the biennial “Long Session”), much of the conversation veered away from these matters.

Why? In many cases apparently because reading the New York Times and other such sources every day has convinced a lot of Westonites (and Wiltonians) that, as a certain chicken once said, the sky is falling.

The legislative majority’s failure to meet its fiduciary responsibility will only make our state’s dire financial condition even more so. Which in turn does or will affect just about everyone in Connecticut, to one degree or another. Whether it be via property tax impacts, departure of employers from the state, impacts on government services or assistance to those in need, or any of many other ways.

We should count our blessings, though, as by the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimate, Weston is the community with the highest median income in Connecticut. By quite a bit.

