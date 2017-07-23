Editorial: Microburst

No one predicted the impact last week’s storm would have on Weston. It was just a typical rainstorm in most other area towns and throughout the state. But it hit parts of Weston hard, very hard.

In just a matter of minutes, a microburst of tornado-like winds plowed down trees like they were stale breadsticks. Tree damage and downed wires occurred primarily in the northern part of Weston, but the storm was still powerful enough to knock out power in half the town.

Weston is fortunate to have a strong corps of service workers and volunteers who were ready, willing, and able to help during this time.

Joe Miceli, the town’s Emergency Management Director, was at his home when the storm hit on Thursday afternoon. Once he heard about it he rushed in to help and stayed on the job until Friday night when power had been restored to most of the town.

The communications center was bombarded with calls Thursday and Friday reporting blocked roadways and downed trees and wires. People also called dispatch to report power outages and ask when power would be restored — two inquiries that should have been made to Eversource electrical services company.

Weston’s public works crews had the arduous task of clearing trees from the roadways. They had to do all that in bad weather to boot, because it rained steadily on Friday.

Police and the volunteer fire department tended to several small fires caused by downed wires and monitored roads that were impassable or reduced to one lane traffic.

Weston EMS was on hand and available for emergency calls.

Amazingly, there was just one report of substantial personal property damage. A tree crashed through the roof a home on Cristina Lane. The homeowner said in his 20 years in Weston he has never had a tree come down during a storm. Never say never. On Thursday, 10 of his trees fell. Fortunately, no one was injured. And as he said, that was the important thing.

While some people were inconvenienced for a time, all in all, things have could have been worse. Much worse.

Weston workers and volunteers really came through. When the town was blindsided, they provided help and reassurance. This is what a community is all about.