National Weather Service predicts ‘multiple rounds’ of thunderstorms this weekend

The National Weather Service is forecasting multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Fairfield County from Saturday night through Monday night.

According to NWS meteorologist Gary Conte, waves of low pressure are forecast to move east along a nearly stationary front draped across the area from Saturday night through Monday.

“The Storm Prediction Center has placed the local area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms during this time, mainly for wind gusts of at least 58 mph,” Conte said.

The weather service is predicting showers and thunderstorms might produce hourly rainfall rates of at least one inch, causing flooding of low lying poor drainage areas.

“If heavy showers and thunderstorms move across the same area, then flash flooding is possible,” Conte said Friday, July 24. “Widespread amounts of 1 to 2 inches are forecast during this time with isolated higher amounts.”

Check out the NWS’ enhanced hazardous weather outlook at: http://www.weather.gov/okx/ehwo

For latest forecasts, visit http://www.weather.gov/okx