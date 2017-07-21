Fire captain to speak at exhibit in Weston

Steve Ash, Captain of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD), will give a special presentation titled, Fire Safety at Home, at The Weston Historical Society on Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m.

The talk is part of the society’s current exhibit: Honoring Weston’s Own Fire and EMS Volunteers.

Ash’s presentation will outline how to ensure a fire-safe home and include a discussion on fire and smoke detectors, carbon dioxide detectors, and storage of flammable goods.

A home fire can be a devastating event which puts children at most risk. Ash will detail sensible precautions you can take to safeguard your home, how to recognize early warning signs of fire, and what to do to in case of emergency.

Before and after the captain’s talk, one or more of the WVFD Trucks will be in the society’s parking lot. Volunteer firefighters will be present to answer questions and to give tours of the vehicle. Children are encouraged to explore the truck, try on our child-sized Weston firefighter uniforms and visit the exhibit in the museum. The captain’s presentation is free.

Steve Ash, a 21-year veteran of the WVFD, was elected captain in January 2016 after serving as interim captain. He is responsible for Fire Station 1 on Norfield Road, just behind Weston Town Hall. Captains act as a bridge between a lieutenant and the chief, and are charged with checking trucks, vehicles and other equipment.

The exhibit is open on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Suggested donation for the exhibit is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. For more information, contact westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Honoring Weston’s Own Fire and EMS Volunteers exhibit features 25 stunning color-on-metal photographs taken by Weston firefighter and professional photographer Bruce Ando, shot in the course of duty and at various training exercises in Weston and around the state. Also on display is Ando’s series of black-and-white photographic portraits commemorating many of the selfless men and women who have served as Weston volunteer firefighters.

In addition, the exhibit highlights the history of the fire and EMS departments, and showcases a collection of apparatus, artifacts, helmets, uniforms and other gear.