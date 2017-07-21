Birds of Prey at Lachat this Sunday

Christine Peyreigne, founder of Christine’s Critters, is holding a class featuring educational birds of prey at Lachat Town Farm in Weston this Sunday, July 13. The demonstration class will take place between 1 to 2 p.m..

Peyreigne is a state and federally licensed wildlife rehabilitator and educator who specializes in birds of prey. She will be discussing the dangers these animals face in the wild.

As a wildlife rehabilitator, she takes in injured and orphaned birds of prey, and if they are deemed healthy for release, they are sent back to the wild for a second chance at life. For those whose injuries prevent a return to the wild, homes at nature centers and educational facilities are sought to allow the bird a chance to become an educational ambassador.

Click HERE for more information or to register for this class. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.