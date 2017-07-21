The Weston Forum

Birds of Prey at Lachat this Sunday

By Weston Forum on July 21, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Christine Peyreigne will do a demonstration featuring Birds of Prey at Lachat Town Farm in Weston this Sunday.

Christine Peyreigne will do a Birds of Prey demonstration at Lachat Town Farm in Weston this Sunday.

Christine Peyreigne, founder of Christine’s Critters, is holding a class featuring educational birds of prey at Lachat Town Farm in Weston this Sunday, July 13. The demonstration class will take place between 1 to 2 p.m..

Peyreigne is a state and federally licensed wildlife rehabilitator and educator who specializes in birds of prey. She will be discussing the dangers these animals face in the wild.

As a wildlife rehabilitator, she takes in injured and orphaned birds of prey, and if they are deemed healthy for release, they are sent back to the wild for a second chance at life. For those whose injuries prevent a return to the wild, homes at nature centers and educational facilities are sought to allow the bird a chance to become an educational ambassador.

Click HERE for more information or to register for this class. Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West in Weston.

Related posts:

  1. Falconry demo at Lachat in Weston this Sunday
  2. Farm-to-table dinner benefit for Lachat
  3. Weston selectmen allocate funds to Lachat, new website
  4. Steely Dan band members to perform at Lachat in Weston

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break: HAN Connecticut News Thursday, July 20 Next Post Weston High School fourth-quarter honor roll
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress