Weston mom goes to Capitol Hill to discuss youth and mental health

Jennifer Benson went to Capitol Hill recently to meet with congressional representatives and staff members as part of a 25-member delegation from the National Association of Therapeutic Schools and Programs (NATSAP).

A Weston mother, Benson has a family member who has mental health issues and is currently attending an out-of-state therapeutic boarding school. “Therapeutic schools and programs are designed for parents who aren’t able to care for their children at home,” Benson said.

“As a parent, when you have a child that is having serious emotional and behavioral issues, you’re desperate. Sometimes medicine, psychiatrists and therapists are not enough to fully help a troubled child,” she said.

To top it off, Benson said, there is very little knowledge “out there” for parents about therapeutic options for their children. “It’s often a taboo topic. When children have depression and anxiety it is hard for them to communicate. So they act out and people are ashamed of their behavior. It becomes a stigma,” she said.

Public schools aren’t usually equipped to handle these problems, Benson said, so it is up to parents to find the best environment for a child who is struggling with emotional and behavioral problems. “Parents are on their own,” Benson said.

After doing intensive research, Benson found a number of therapeutic schools across the country that combine therapy and education. “There are some great therapeutic schools out there, but every child is different and so it’s a matter of finding the right school for the child,” Benson said.

Benson was fortunate to find a therapeutic boarding school to help her family member develop coping skills. “It’s very positive. With the right support, kids often outgrow their initial difficulties,” she said.

NATSAP

Founded in 1999, NATSAP is the North American resource for programs and professionals assisting young people with emotional and behavioral difficulties. NATSAP members include therapeutic schools, residential treatment programs, wilderness therapy programs, young adult programs, and home-based residential programs.

NATSAP sends members to Capitol Hill to educate legislators on the importance of programs, which help fill the gap of mental health programs for adolescents and young adults not being met by publically-funded programs.

As part of the NATSAP delegation in Washington, Benson met parents from across the country who also have family members enrolled in therapeutic schools. “Everyone was talking about various programs and how children of all ages were benefitting from these schools,” Benson said.

To make the point to congress about the importance of therapeutic schools, Benson met with Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes as well as Idaho Sens. James Risch and Michael D. Crapo; and Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA).

She also met with staff members from the offices of Sens. Benjamin L. Cardin (MD); and Reps. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger (MD), Raul R. Labrador (ID).

“In our meetings, we stressed the stringent credentials of NATSAP-member programs and discussed the importance of therapeutic treatment options for at-risk adolescents and teenagers,” said Benson. “We also discussed our desire to work on legislation that would improve therapeutic schools and programs.”

Following her experience on Capitol Hill, Benson would like to reach out and help other families find good support networks as well as good schools and programs for children with emotional and behavioral needs. “I was so impacted by this that I have decided to go to back to school for social work,” she said.

Benson says she plans to study social work at Columbia University.